Night training by etienne
Night training

My neighbour keeps training his race horse on the beach. Depending on the tide level, he may have to come by early morning or by early night.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
