Previous
Next
Photo 633
The watchman
I tried for something a bit different by keeping the man in focus and the seabirds out of focus.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
1
1
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1246
photos
101
followers
64
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
30th January 2021 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
It's made for an interesting image ith the birds having so much motion. :)
January 31st, 2021
