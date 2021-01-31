Previous
Storm Justine - yesterday afternoon by etienne
Photo 634

Storm Justine - yesterday afternoon

The thoughest part of the storm went South of us, but we still got a bit of it.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Rob Z ace
Great action catch!
January 31st, 2021  
