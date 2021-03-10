Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 672
Yellow sunset with birds
The interest of this picture is that it is the natural colour, totally unprocessed. I let you imagine the atmosphere of the scene, with all the bird noises.
For the Rainbow Challenge : yellow
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1309
photos
104
followers
59
following
184% complete
View this month »
665
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
Latest from all albums
395
667
396
668
669
670
671
672
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
9th November 2020 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
Monica
Beautiful golden tones
March 10th, 2021
Leli
ace
Love the colour, and the birds were first to catch my attention. I guess their number silhouetted against the sky. But it was silent until I read your narrative which instantly switched on the "sound" in my mind. Perhaps an example of things that I take for granted.
March 10th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful image. There is so much action in the birds, and I love the shades of colour.
March 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close