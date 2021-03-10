Previous
Next
Yellow sunset with birds by etienne
Photo 672

Yellow sunset with birds

The interest of this picture is that it is the natural colour, totally unprocessed. I let you imagine the atmosphere of the scene, with all the bird noises.

For the Rainbow Challenge : yellow
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful golden tones
March 10th, 2021  
Leli ace
Love the colour, and the birds were first to catch my attention. I guess their number silhouetted against the sky. But it was silent until I read your narrative which instantly switched on the &quot;sound&quot; in my mind. Perhaps an example of things that I take for granted.
March 10th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful image. There is so much action in the birds, and I love the shades of colour.
March 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise