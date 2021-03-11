The Chapel of Kermezen at La Roche-Derrien

This 17th century chapel lies in the countryside a few kilometers from home. Brittany has been a stronghold of Christianity across history, and I could certainly do a full 365 project just with the old stone chapels within a 10 km radius from our house. Most of them are preserved and restored by groups of local volunteers, and are open to the public one week-end per year during a social and festive celebration of the patron saint. All share some basic architectural characteristics, like the rustic stonework, the slate roof, the small number of windows, the basic saint statues inside, and quite often a stone pilar supporting a cross outside the chapel, as you can see here.