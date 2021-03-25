Previous
Still life with endive by etienne
Still life with endive

My Belgian endives are particularly large this year. I grow them in the ground, at the opposite of most of the endives available in stores, which are grown through the faster hydroponic way.
Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
