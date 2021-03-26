Previous
Next
Flying in the blue by etienne
Photo 688

Flying in the blue

I like this scene because the sea was so still that you could see the birds reflection on it.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leli ace
I like how you captured the stillness of the water, the active birds and their reflection.
March 26th, 2021  
Margo ace
Lovely to see this
March 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise