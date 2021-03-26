Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 688
Flying in the blue
I like this scene because the sea was so still that you could see the birds reflection on it.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1327
photos
107
followers
59
following
188% complete
View this month »
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
Latest from all albums
682
683
684
685
686
687
398
688
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
24th November 2020 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
Leli
ace
I like how you captured the stillness of the water, the active birds and their reflection.
March 26th, 2021
Margo
ace
Lovely to see this
March 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close