Photo 689
A sure way to ruin a bike...
... is to ride in salty water !
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Tags
scenesoftheroad-31
Rob Z
ace
It does seem a bit crazy. Once again, I like the reflections. :)
March 27th, 2021
