Bastille Day by etienne
Bastille Day

4 seconds exposure, handheld. Most Bastille Day fireworks have been cancelled here due to covid, but the fireworks on our beach have been maintained. This rocket exploded just above my head like an umbrella.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Corinne ace
Wow, you really seem to be inside the fireworks!
July 15th, 2021  
