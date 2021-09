A 4500 years old stone circle (1)

This neolithic stone circle is made of 58 granite stones and dates from 2500 BC. It is located 5 km from home. It was only discovered during archeological digs in 1963, as it was until then buried inside a large neolithic earth mound (tumulus), which also included 2 hollow caves with the remains of ceremonial fires. The earth mound had been severely damaged by the farmers over time, and it has now been leveled off, so that the stones are apparent.