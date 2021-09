The Bay of Pellinec

This is a typical landscape from the area where I live : small pieces of farmland, separated by tree hedges, rolling down to the sea, with small old farmhouses built in local granite. The pines along the sea border are not local trees, which are all deciduous trees. The pines are a legacy of the rich Parisians who built vacation houses on the Brittany coast in the 1900's, and planted pines in order to give a mediterranean look to their property.