Fishing

In three hours from now, this place would just be dried mudflats with a narrow rivulet of fresh water coming from the right. But at the moment of this picture, it was filled with salty water coming from the sea which is more than 10 kilometers away through a narrow gap on the left. This is a remote place, that I discovered only recently by looking at satellite pictures of my area, and I am pretty sure that nobody has ever tried to fish here. But I was curious to see if there would be any sea fish coming as far as here with the high tide flow, and going away with the low tide current. And the answer is yes, some large seabass actually do the commute trip.