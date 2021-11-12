Previous
Next
Alien beetroot by etienne
Photo 894

Alien beetroot

One can only wonder what kind of events made this 1 kg garden beetroot grow in such a curious way.
12th November 2021 12th Nov 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow it really does look terrifying! Nightmare veg! 😊
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise