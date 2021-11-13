Sign up
Photo 894
Morning light (2)
13th November 2021
13th Nov 21
3
2
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1585
photos
109
followers
58
following
247% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
16th November 2021 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Marloes
ace
Super gorgeously captured golden light. Fav
November 24th, 2021
Leli
ace
Fantastic capture of colour and light.
November 24th, 2021
Bucktree
There's gold in those hills.
November 24th, 2021
