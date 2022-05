May bells in the woods : Solomon's seal

This is a fascinating plant. Its white flowers are bell-shaped, like lily-of-the-valley, but they are long and narrow, so that only insects with a trump can access the nectar. The leaves are beautifully striated, and the roots have a curious property : the underground rhizoma grows a new piece each year in such a tilted way that, after several years, the plant will make a loop and form a circle pattern over the ground.