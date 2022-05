May bells in the woods : bluebells

Bluebells are an iconic flower of ancient woodlands in the British Isles and in the Northwest of France, but not very common elsewhere. Once their habitat has been damaged, it is very difficult to make them come back without a special reintroduction program, because it takes a long time for the plant to grow a bulb starting from a seed. Therefore bluebells begin to be more and more protected as a species.