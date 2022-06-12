Previous
Mountains at sunset ? by etienne
Photo 1064

Mountains at sunset ?

It is actually the sea, a large island and several clouds at sunset. The atmosphere was so blurry that everything was getting mixed up.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
