Light is on by etienne
Light is on

I thought someone had switched a light on when the sun suddenly pierced the thick cloud cover. It just lasted for the time of the picture.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
