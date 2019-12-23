Sign up
124 / 365
Light is on
I thought someone had switched a light on when the sun suddenly pierced the thick cloud cover. It just lasted for the time of the picture.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Views
2
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
21st December 2019 8:59am
