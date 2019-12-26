Sign up
Previous
Next
126 / 365
And now, ready for the mulled wine !
Coming back from the sea, wet and frozen in the wind, to have a chat with friends around a glass of hot mulled wine at the beachside. Looks like the best part of the Inchydoney Christmas Swim is just about to start.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
672
photos
69
followers
63
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
25th December 2019 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise
Very impressed with all these people participating in such an event! I assume you skipped the swim and only participated in the mulled wine...
December 26th, 2019
