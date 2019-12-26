Previous
Next
And now, ready for the mulled wine ! by etienne
126 / 365

And now, ready for the mulled wine !

Coming back from the sea, wet and frozen in the wind, to have a chat with friends around a glass of hot mulled wine at the beachside. Looks like the best part of the Inchydoney Christmas Swim is just about to start.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise
Very impressed with all these people participating in such an event! I assume you skipped the swim and only participated in the mulled wine...
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise