149 / 365
Tiny people (3)
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
20th January 2020 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
