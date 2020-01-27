Sign up
Previous
Next
157 / 365
Dim sunset (3)
Since there was no much colour, I tried a b&w centered on the only stripe of contrasting light. Also shot from ground level.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
767
photos
77
followers
68
following
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
21st January 2020 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lee
ace
Lovely.
January 27th, 2020
