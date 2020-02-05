Previous
Shell by etienne
166 / 365

Shell

Shot with my camera on the sand, trying to get an unusual pov.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details

GG G
Magnifique!
February 5th, 2020  
