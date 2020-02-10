Previous
Vibrant by etienne
171 / 365

Vibrant

The Irish people are not afraid of the cold. An ice cream parlour with a terrasse can keep its business open throughout winter.

A shot with vibrant colours to alternate with b&w, for the Artist Challenge (Pete Turner)
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Etienne

Christopher Cox ace
great colours - so vibrant
February 10th, 2020  
Louise
A lovely colourful shot. And I am impressed that the ice cream shop is open! It does look very inviting.
February 10th, 2020  
