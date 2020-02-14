Previous
Do you know EDCHUP ? by etienne
175 / 365

Do you know EDCHUP ?

Please have a look at the label of the bottle on the left, as it is no ordinary ketchup bottle. This is the 150th anniversary special edition from Heinz in partnership with singer Ed Sheeran (who is known to be a huge ketchup fan). This limited edition was issued mid last year and was quickly sold out in stores, but you can still find some items on eBay. This bottle was mixed with the regular ketchup supply at our local supermarket, and it is only when our grandson started to use it at home that we discovered the whole story on Google. https://www.breakingnews.ie/discover/heinz-releases-special-ed-sheeran-themed-bottles-of-tomato-ketchup-929067.html

For the Flash of Red Challenge
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

47% complete

