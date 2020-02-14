Do you know EDCHUP ?

Please have a look at the label of the bottle on the left, as it is no ordinary ketchup bottle. This is the 150th anniversary special edition from Heinz in partnership with singer Ed Sheeran (who is known to be a huge ketchup fan). This limited edition was issued mid last year and was quickly sold out in stores, but you can still find some items on eBay. This bottle was mixed with the regular ketchup supply at our local supermarket, and it is only when our grandson started to use it at home that we discovered the whole story on Google. https://www.breakingnews.ie/discover/heinz-releases-special-ed-sheeran-themed-bottles-of-tomato-ketchup-929067.html