Previous
Next
The fight by etienne
189 / 365

The fight

These two daring people were actually trying to keep standing while taking pictures of each other on the clifftop in the middle of the windstorm.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise