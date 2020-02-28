Sign up
189 / 365
The fight
These two daring people were actually trying to keep standing while taking pictures of each other on the clifftop in the middle of the windstorm.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
16th February 2020 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
