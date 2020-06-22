Previous
Seaweed abstract (2) by etienne
217 / 365

Seaweed abstract (2)

With inverted colours to make the shapes more apparent. This is shot looking from the surface towards the bottom of the sea. The differences in the intensity of the blue colour point to seaweeds located at different depth.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Etienne

Photo Details

