Blue abstract
Just for the abstract image. For the record, it is the inside of a cantaloupe melon, with the colours inverted.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Tags
abstract-34
Shutterbug
ace
I thought it was snow on a pine tree. That is really cool.
July 2nd, 2020
