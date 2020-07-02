Previous
Blue abstract by etienne
Blue abstract

Just for the abstract image. For the record, it is the inside of a cantaloupe melon, with the colours inverted.
2nd July 2020

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Shutterbug
I thought it was snow on a pine tree. That is really cool.
July 2nd, 2020  
