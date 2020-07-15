Sign up
Gouermal Bay (2)
A particularity of this place is that the water will recede by 2 kilometers at low tide. So, in a few hours, there will be no visible sea here anymore, and that landscape will look a bit like a Western USA desert.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
12th July 2020 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
