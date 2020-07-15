Previous
Gouermal Bay (2) by etienne
229 / 365

Gouermal Bay (2)

A particularity of this place is that the water will recede by 2 kilometers at low tide. So, in a few hours, there will be no visible sea here anymore, and that landscape will look a bit like a Western USA desert.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
62% complete

