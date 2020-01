Sweet Sadie

Sadie Roberts-Joseph was a community activist and the founder of the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum. She worked for peace but was murdered last summer.



I am fascinated by the new street art in Baton Rouge sponsored by The Walls Project. I've lived here for over 40 years but am learning local history every time I seek out new graffiti. This was taken during my first photo-taking excursion since knee surgery. Nice to get out and about again!