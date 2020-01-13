Previous
Tigers vs Tigers by eudora
Tigers vs Tigers

We are watching the college football championship game between LSU and Clemson. This is LSU's Mike the Tiger, taken in 2017.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Diane Owens

@eudora
