"Every man a king"

Slogan of Huey P. Long, Governor of Louisiana (1928-1932) and U.S. Senator (1932 until his assassination in 1935.) On the night of the first Presidential debate, we were talking about Huey Long's own Presidential aspirations which led him to build a governor's mansion that resembles the White House. That way when he won the Presidency, he would feel at home.



Here, the Huey P. Long Field House on LSU's campus. The first time my parents visited us in Louisiana (which seemed to be on the edge of the known world), they wondered why so many things were named for Huey Long. Because he built them, we replied.