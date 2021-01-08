Sign up
Photo 2526
Dr B's Auto Service
Lumpkin, Georgia
Is this part of the problem in the U.S.? So many small businesses shuttered, so many dreams dead. My father was a small businessman and we all worked in his store. Times have changed.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Diane Owens
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
lumpkinga
