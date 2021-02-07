Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2543
Teasing the cats
The squirrels love to taunt the outdoor cats, letting them get almost close enough to pounce, then darting away. Evander is bored with the game, but Commander falls for it every time.
The exciting thing (to me) about this photo is the lenses and adaptors I used: a 70-300 Tamron lens for Pentax, a 2x converter and a Pentax-to-Sony adaptor. Ahh, technology.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2898
photos
31
followers
40
following
696% complete
View this month »
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
Latest from all albums
2540
2541
2542
272
273
274
275
2543
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th February 2021 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close