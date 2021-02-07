Previous
Teasing the cats by eudora
Teasing the cats

The squirrels love to taunt the outdoor cats, letting them get almost close enough to pounce, then darting away. Evander is bored with the game, but Commander falls for it every time.

The exciting thing (to me) about this photo is the lenses and adaptors I used: a 70-300 Tamron lens for Pentax, a 2x converter and a Pentax-to-Sony adaptor. Ahh, technology.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Diane Owens

