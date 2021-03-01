Sign up
Photo 2550
Olson House
Cushing, Maine. Doesn't this house just say New England? I've always been fascinated by the regional character of vernacular architecture.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2919
photos
31
followers
39
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
16th July 2009 11:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
maine
