Previous
Next
Ignorance is bliss by eudora
Photo 2689

Ignorance is bliss

While people scurried about making hurricane preparations, Evander took a nap. He did not know what was coming and would not come inside. The morning after the storm, he was meowing at the front door.
29th August 2021 29th Aug 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
LOL! He looks precious cute in the shot and quite happy!
September 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise