Photo 2689
Ignorance is bliss
While people scurried about making hurricane preparations, Evander took a nap. He did not know what was coming and would not come inside. The morning after the storm, he was meowing at the front door.
29th August 2021
29th Aug 21
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3097
photos
34
followers
42
following
736% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th August 2021 11:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
evander
katy
ace
LOL! He looks precious cute in the shot and quite happy!
September 3rd, 2021
