Photo 2793
It's the little things
Like walking in a garden. Like walking.
So thankful for my knee surgery! My goal for the spring is to visit gardens. When it gets hot, I'm hitting the museums.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
