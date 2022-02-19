Previous
Next
It's the little things by eudora
Photo 2793

It's the little things

Like walking in a garden. Like walking.

So thankful for my knee surgery! My goal for the spring is to visit gardens. When it gets hot, I'm hitting the museums.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
765% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise