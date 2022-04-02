Previous
Moving Day by eudora
Photo 2807

Moving Day

The Parkinson's Foundation Moving Day is a fundraiser and awareness event celebrated across the U.S. My husband's Parkinson's group participated in the walk with family and friends (and one dog) joining in.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

