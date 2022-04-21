Sign up
Photo 2817
Oops!
A loss of balance would have been disastrous for the squirrel but a dream come true for the two cats waiting on the ground below. It's part of an ongoing drama where cats stalk and squirrels taunt them. So far no injuries or loss of life.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3303
photos
33
followers
44
following
771% complete
View this month »
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st April 2022 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
