Oops! by eudora
Photo 2817

Oops!

A loss of balance would have been disastrous for the squirrel but a dream come true for the two cats waiting on the ground below. It's part of an ongoing drama where cats stalk and squirrels taunt them. So far no injuries or loss of life.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
771% complete

