Photo 2818
Bougainvillea
A quick trip to New Orleans today to meet a contractor at my son's new house. The flowers were beautiful, but I didn't have much time for photography. I thought this was a climbing rose at first.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
bougainvillea
