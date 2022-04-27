Sign up
Photo 2819
Golden dewdrop
PictureThis says this is a golden dewdrop, also called skyflower (makes more sense.) It also says it roots easily from cuttings, so I plan to take a few cuttings (it's in my son's yard) and see how it does.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3305
photos
33
followers
45
following
772% complete
View this month »
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th April 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goldendewdrop
