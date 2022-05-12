Sign up
Photo 2829
Old graffiti never dies; it just fades away
(Apologies to General Douglas MacArthur.) I think this painting by Seth Globepainter is about 10 years old, and the Louisiana climate is fading its colors.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th May 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
