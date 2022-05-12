Previous
Next
Old graffiti never dies; it just fades away by eudora
Photo 2829

Old graffiti never dies; it just fades away

(Apologies to General Douglas MacArthur.) I think this painting by Seth Globepainter is about 10 years old, and the Louisiana climate is fading its colors.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise