The Buckner Mansion by eudora
Photo 2885

The Buckner Mansion

A group of college students, one wearing a witch's hat, were taking selfies in front of this old New Orleans house. I had found it on Google maps because I knew I'd be in the area, but they were there because it was the setting of the series "American Horror Story: Coven." They were surprised I'd never heard of the series. They are from Connecticut, in New Orleans on fall break and planned to visit as many haunted places as possible. I suggested Lafayette Cemetery No.1, a few blocks away, which somewhat redeemed me in their eyes.
