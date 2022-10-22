Previous
Another low water shot by eudora
Photo 2898

Another low water shot

The old Baton Rouge city pier, now repurposed. Usually, much of the support structure is under water. According to our paper, the river was this low about 10 years ago in Baton Rouge but I don't remember it.
