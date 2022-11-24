Previous
Coming home by eudora
Photo 2926

Coming home

Egrets used to roost in this cypress tree, and then the cormorants came along. Cormorants seem to take over certain trees, inadvertently damaging or killing them. Plus, they're not nearly as pretty as the egrets.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

@eudora
