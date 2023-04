What is this critter on my basil?

An invader on my new basil plant! My bug app says it is a Live Oak Tussock Moth. Although they prefer oak and pine trees, it looks like this one settled for basil. I left him alone, which was wise because the spines can cause a rash. Turns out it was not my day, however, as I was later stung by a yellow jacket. Ah, spring....