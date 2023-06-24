Previous
Street art by eudora
Street art

24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
Dawn ace
Cool street art
June 29th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Do the animals depict well-known street people? They seem to be characterizing humans. Good shot!

I will continue to pray for your husband. I can imagine this is very difficult for you!
June 29th, 2023  
Diane ace
@olivetreeann I was wondering who the animals represent, but I think I am not trendy (or young) enough to know!
Thank you so much for your thoughtfulness and prayers. Dementia is very difficult because you lose the person by increments. A cousin just lost his wife to Alzheimer's, but it was even harder for him because he is in poor physical health. He has a wonderful attitude, focusing on the good life that God gave them together.
June 29th, 2023  
