Previous
Next
Photo 3048
Street art
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
3
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Taken
28th June 2023 6:34pm
Tags
streetart
Dawn
ace
Cool street art
June 29th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Do the animals depict well-known street people? They seem to be characterizing humans. Good shot!
I will continue to pray for your husband. I can imagine this is very difficult for you!
June 29th, 2023
Diane
ace
@olivetreeann
I was wondering who the animals represent, but I think I am not trendy (or young) enough to know!
Thank you so much for your thoughtfulness and prayers. Dementia is very difficult because you lose the person by increments. A cousin just lost his wife to Alzheimer's, but it was even harder for him because he is in poor physical health. He has a wonderful attitude, focusing on the good life that God gave them together.
June 29th, 2023
