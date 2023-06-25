Sign up
Photo 3048
Harvest Caye, Belize
Taken in April during our cruise. With a heat index of 113 today, I am following the advice to stay out of the heat.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th April 2023 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cruise
,
belize
,
harvestcaye
Dawn
ace
Nice looking vessels and rippled reflections
June 29th, 2023
katy
ace
How pretty with those reflections! Smart to stay inside today!
June 29th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh a lovely image! We are staying inside in Dallas too. Unbelievable heat wave.
June 29th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good advice and good for you to heed it! Nice reflections and good memories.
How is your husband- I continue to pray for him and hope he is comfortable and doing well as can be.
June 29th, 2023
Diane
ace
@olivetreeann
Thank you so much, Ann, for your prayers and concern. He continues to decline, but he still recognizes and enjoys family.
June 29th, 2023
