Harvest Caye, Belize by eudora
Photo 3048

Harvest Caye, Belize

Taken in April during our cruise. With a heat index of 113 today, I am following the advice to stay out of the heat.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Dawn
Nice looking vessels and rippled reflections
June 29th, 2023  
katy
How pretty with those reflections! Smart to stay inside today!
June 29th, 2023  
Lou Ann
Oh a lovely image! We are staying inside in Dallas too. Unbelievable heat wave.
June 29th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
Good advice and good for you to heed it! Nice reflections and good memories.

How is your husband- I continue to pray for him and hope he is comfortable and doing well as can be.
June 29th, 2023  
Diane
@olivetreeann Thank you so much, Ann, for your prayers and concern. He continues to decline, but he still recognizes and enjoys family.
June 29th, 2023  
