Previous
Next
Yay! by eudora
Photo 3047

Yay!

Maria graduated and we celebrated with lunch between the two ceremonies.

This was in early May but I'm playing catch-up. Too hot to do much else!
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
835% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise