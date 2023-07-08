Previous
Inflation by eudora
Inflation

At the farmer's market, people were walking around with these pretty bouquets. When I found them, I thought they were a little overpriced. I bought some sunflowers instead.
Ann H. LeFevre
Before I bought a friend an arrangement for her birthday recently I might have agreed with you- but this is comparative to what I payed for her flowers from the florist. They're lovely, but I would have passed on them too!
July 9th, 2023  
Dawn
Yes agree but they are lovely
July 9th, 2023  
