Happy Father's Day by eudora
Photo 3244

Happy Father's Day

My father in an undated photo, sometime in the 1920's. Sort of a Great Gatsby look.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
katy ace
Very handsome man! I agree with the Great Gatsby comment
June 17th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
A very suave gentleman
June 17th, 2024  
